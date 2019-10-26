LIVE

VfL Wolfsburg - SGS Essen

Women's Bundesliga - 26 October 2019

Women's Bundesliga – Follow the Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and SGS Essen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:03 on 26 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Wolfsburg and SGS Essen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfL Wolfsburg vs SGS Essen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

