Arsenal's Beth Mead: Today was PSG's day

Marie-Antoinette Katoto of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League Quarter Final between Arsenal FC Women and Paris Saint-Germain Women at Estadio Anoeta on August 22, 2020

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Arsenal striker Beth Mead admitted PSG were the better team after losing to the French side in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mead equalised for Arsenal just before the end of the first half, but Signe Bruun added another to Marie-Antoinette Katoto's opener.

PSG send Arsenal out of Women's Champions League

5 HOURS AGO

Arsenal forward Mead told BT Sport: "We played in to their hands quite a lot. Maybe we [showed] a little bit of a lack of experience in this competition.

"We had quite a few pre-season friendlies and we thought we were in a good place. But today was their day.

"Everyone wants to come over to our league and play there now and now as English teams we want to compete [in Europe]."

Gunners boss Joe Montemurro said: "I've mixed emotions. It's hard to put your finger on one or two things that didn't go well.

"I'm very proud of my team, under difficult circumstances in regards to preparation and so on. But it's the way it goes. There are no excuses and so on."

