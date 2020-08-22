PSG send Arsenal out of Women's Champions League

Anoeta Stadium, Champions League - Arsenal 1 (Mead 39') PSG 2 (Katoto 15' Bruun 77')

Paris Saint-Germain booked their place in the semi finals of the Women’s Champions League with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Joe Montemurro’s side came into the game having not played a competitive fixture since February and that lack of match fitness showed in the end, with PSG scoring a 77th minute winner at the Anoeta.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened the scoring after 15 minutes, peeling away from Leah Williamson to volley home a corner kick on the swivel. But Arsenal equalised when Beth Mead curled a left-footed effort into the back of the net from Kim Little’s pass.

PSG dominated the second half, creating a number of opportunities through Kakota and Aminata Diallo. Signe Bruun struck the decisive blow with 13 minutes left on the clock, turning home a Kakota pass across the six-yard box to send PSG into the semi finals where they will face Lyon.

