Arsenal Women - the last English side left in Europe

Arsenal Women resume their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign on Saturday evening as the last English side left in European competition this season.

After the tame departures from European competition of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United (and a rather braver battle from Wolves), English football fans can reinvest themselves in the Champions League this weekend.

Arsenal are the last English team in Europe, and face Paris Saint-Germain in the Women's Champions League quarter-final on Saturday evening (kick-off 7pm UK time).

They have had to wait almost ten months since their round of 16 clash against Slavia Praha, which they won 13-2 on aggregate - and beat Fiorentina 6-0 on aggregate the round previously.

Since they were last in European action - in October 2019 - they've had a domestic season that turned out to be a little disappointing by their standards, losing their Women's Super League title to Chelsea (on points per game, although Manchester City topped the table when the season shut down), and were also beaten by Emma Hayes's team in the final of the Continental Cup. They do still have an FA Cup quarter-final in prospect, though - against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

So they will be more than keen to prove themselves in the Champions League.

It's a competition they last won in 2007, when it was known as the UEFA Women's Cup, and when they completed an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies.

But apart from that triumph, they have never reached the final - in either the UEFA Women's Cup or the Champions League.

Since the rebranding as the Champions League, Arsenal have had a decent record, reaching at least the quarter-finals every time they've competed.

But they've lost three semi-finals and two quarter-finals - and not even qualified for the competition since 2013/14.

Now, however, Australian Joe Montemurro has revitalised the team in his two and a half years in charge.

Vivianne Miedema and Lisa Evans on the plane to Spain Image credit: Getty Images

It is also worth noting that although this Arsenal team might not have a great deal of European experience together, separately they most certainly do - with 24-year-old striker Vivianne Miedema top-scoring in the competition when she was at Bayern Munich three years ago. She is currently the leading scorer in the competition this time round too, with ten - thus far.

Since the suspension of the season, Montemurro has added a couple of compatriots to his squad, and they are eligible to play when the Champions League resumes this weekend.

That means fans are likely to get to see Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord in Gunners shirts for the first time. Both have over 80 caps for the Matildas, and were part of the squad that made it out of the group stages in France last summer.

Their opponents Paris Saint-Germain come into the fixture a fortnight after losing the Coupe de France final on penalties to Lyon - who are the dominant team in France and in Europe.

And Lyon are the team that are likely to lie in wait for whoever wins in San Sebastian on Saturday night.

Should it be Arsenal that progresses, it will be another tough semi-final challenge as they once again chase that elusive Champions League title.

