Football
Women's Champions League

England women's player of the year Lucy Bronze to leave Lyon

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Lucy Bronze of England

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

England defender Lucy Bronze, the national player of the year for 2019, said on Thursday she would be leaving French side Olympique Lyonnais when her contract expires at the end of the month.

"I won't be staying at Lyon, I know that for sure," the 28-year-old told BBC radio.

The right back, who helped England reach the women's World Cup semi-finals in France last year, has been linked to a move back to her former club Manchester City.

Football

Kosovo's Prishtina loan players from rivals for Europa League match

AN HOUR AGO

Lucy Bronze celebrates against Norway in the Women's World Cup at the Stade Oceane on June 27, 2019 in Le Havre, France

Image credit: Getty Images

Lyon are chasing a fifth consecutive Champions League title in a 10-day tournament starting in Spain on Friday and Bronze has signed a short-term extension to cover that after her original deal expired in June.

The French side play Bayern Munich in a quarter-final in Bilbao on Saturday.

Champions League

Robert Lewandowski is the world's best number nine - it's not a debate

2 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Fulham launch sensational bid to sign Gerard Pique from Barcelona - reports

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballWomen's Champions League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On