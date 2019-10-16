LIVE

Fortuna Hjørring - Olympique Lyonnais

Women's Champions League - 16 October 2019

Women's Champions League – Follow the Football match between Fortuna Hjørring and Olympique Lyonnais live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 16 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Carrie Kveton or Jean-Luc Vasseur? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Fortuna Hjørring and Olympique Lyonnais? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fortuna Hjørring vs Olympique Lyonnais. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

