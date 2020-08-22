LIVE

Arsenal - Paris Saint-Germain

Women's Champions League - 22 August 2020

Women's Champions League – Follow the Football match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 22 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

