LIVE

FC Lugano - Manchester City

Women's Champions League - 12 September 2019

Women's Champions League – Follow the Football match between FC Lugano and Manchester City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gianni Di Guida or Nicholas Cushing? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Lugano and Manchester City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Lugano vs Manchester City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

