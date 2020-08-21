LIVE

Glasgow City - VfL Wolfsburg

Women's Champions League - 21 August 2020

Women's Champions League – Follow the Football match between Glasgow City and VfL Wolfsburg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 21 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Glasgow City and VfL Wolfsburg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Glasgow City vs VfL Wolfsburg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

