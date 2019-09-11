LIVE

Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC - FC Bayern München

Women's Champions League - 11 September 2019

Women's Champions League – Follow the Football match between Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC and FC Bayern München live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcus Lantz or Thomas Wörle? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC and FC Bayern München? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC vs FC Bayern München. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

