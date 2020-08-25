LIVE

VfL Wolfsburg - FC Barcelona

Women's Champions League - 25 August 2020

Women's Champions League – Follow the Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Barcelona live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 25 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stephan Lerch or Lluís Cortés? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Barcelona? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Barcelona. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

