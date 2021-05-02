A brace from Fran Kirby helped Chelsea reach the Women's Champions League final for the first time as they beat Bayern Munich 4-1 (5-3 on aggregate).

They will play Barcelona in the final in Gothenburg on May 16.

In an enthralling, free-flowing match, it was Chelsea who struck the first blow, with the Fran Kirby/Sam Kerr combination proving brutally, beautifully effective once more. It was the England player who got the last touch to put the Blues ahead after ten minutes.

A fabulous strike from Sarah Zadrazil put Bayern level on the day and ahead in the tie, firing a rocket home from well outside the box, pinging it off the bar and beyond the helpless Ann-Katrin Berger.

But Chelsea went in at half-time level on aggregate thanks to a goal from Ji So-Yun. Her free kick had struck the wall but she guided the rebound home.

Seven minutes from time Harder put Chelsea ahead in the tie, glancing home Jess Carter's free kick.

As Bayern piled bodies forward chasing the goal that would have taken them through on away goals, Kirby broke away in stoppage time to put the tie beyond doubt.

TALKING POINT

Can Chelsea finally win the biggest prize of all? This is the first time they’ve reached this stage of European competition, and they’re the first English team to do so since Arsenal in 2007 – when it was still the UEFA Cup. Barcelona have been incredible this season and will certainly prove a strong test.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Fran Kirby (Chelsea). What an amazing season she is having. She was dangerous all afternoon, and with Sam Kerr slightly off-form by her standards, she definitely made the difference.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea – Berger 7, Carter 7, Bright 6, Eriksson 7, Charles 7, Leupolz 7, Ingle 7, Ji 7, Kirby 8, Harder 7, Kerr 7. Subs used: Cuthbert n/a

Bayern – Benkarth 7, Ilestedt 7, Hegering 7, Glas 7, Beerensteyn 7, Zadrazil 7, Magull 7, Schuller 7, Simon 7, Buhl 7, Lohmann 7. Subs used: Dahlmann 8, Wenninger 8, Asseyi 7, Laudehr n/a

KEY MOMENTS

10’ GOAL! It's the Kirby-Kerr combo! Kirby plays it wide to the Aussie, and keeps running into the box; Kerr places it back at her feet and she slides it home.

29’ GOAL! WHAT A SHOT! Short corner for Bayern falls to Zadrazil ten yards beyond the edge of the box and she sends an absolute rocket into the roof of the net.

43’ GOAL! And it's Ji So-Yun who strikes it home! Her initial free kick hit the wall, but it pinged back to her and it skidded through the area into the net.

84’ GOAL! AND THAT'S PUT CHELSEA AHEAD IN THE TIE! Carter puts the free kick in and Harder's head just sends it delicately into the net.

88’ WHAT A CHANCE. Sam Kerr on the break and has the entire goal to aim at, and she sends it wide.

90’ ERIKSSON KEEPS IT OUT. Massive scramble as Bayern chase a goal, and it's Eriksson putting herself on the line to block the shot.

90’+4 GOAL! Chelsea are THROUGH. The Bayern corner pings across the box, Carter gets it out, and Fran Kirby FINISHES IT BY SLOTTING HOME INTO AN EMPTY NET.

KEY STATISTICS

Before today, Bayern had conceded more than one goal in just one of their last 22 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches: in the 2019/20 quarter-finals, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon.

Chelsea have played Bayern at home only once before in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and won that (1-0, round of 16, 2017).

