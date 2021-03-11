Chelsea and Manchester City have both reached the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League after very comfortable wins in their round-of-16 clashes.

Emma Hayes' defending Women's Super League champions beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 on aggregate after the Spanish side missed three penalties over the course of the tie.

Ironically, the second leg was wrapped up by a penalty for the Blues, taken by Maren Mjelde on 77 minutes, and Emelyne Laurent's injury-time equaliser was only a consolation.

And Gareth Taylor's City enjoyed an even more straightforward time of it against Fiorentina with an 8-0 aggregate win, impressing with a 5-0 victory in the away leg courtesy of goals from Caroline Weir, a brace from Ellen White and a brace from USA international Sam Mewis.

That was despite the absences of England stars Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze.

Neither side has ever yet made it beyond the semi-final stages of the competition.

