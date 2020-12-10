Vålerenga Fotball - Brøndby IF

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between Vålerenga Fotball and Brøndby IF with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 10 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jack Majgaard or Per Nielsen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Vålerenga Fotball and Brøndby IF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Vålerenga Fotball and Brøndby IF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

