Pernille Harder scored against her former side as Chelsea beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

Chelsea took the lead in the 55th minute through Sam Kerr, before Harder added a second shortly afterwards.

But Wolfsburg, who hit the post twice and saw an effort cleared off the line, grabbed an away goal when Dominique Janssen converted a penalty in the 70th minute.

Both legs are taking place in Budapest, Hungary due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in Germany, with the second leg next Wednesday.

"I enjoyed it," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

"We’ve closed the gap, which is what my first curiosity was. They’re still a top team. I learnt that you have to suffer in moments, but the first leg is always about staying in the tie."

Chelsea have not fared well against Wolfsburg in recent years, with three of their four previous European campaigns ended by the German side.

The Women's Super League champions had also failed to beat Wolfsburg in their six previous meetings, but withstood plenty of pressure to end that run.

"I encouraged the team to be brave,” added Hayes. "I coached them from the touchline all night whenever I felt we weren’t doing that, in possession or out of possession. I think the referee doesn’t like my voice, oh well, I think I earned my money today."

