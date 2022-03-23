Carlotte Wubben-Moy scored late to rescue a draw for the Gunners in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final against Wolfsburg.

Arsenal came out of the gates quickly, with a fantastic Beth Mead chance that went just wide.

They would come to regret that chance less than 20 minutes later when Tabea Wassmuth’s header from close range found the back of the net, giving the visitors the lead.

Arsenal continued to try and get back into the match and Wolfsburg were showing once again how good they are at sustaining pressure, and then going forward on the counter-attack.

But the Gunners did find a late equaliser through Wubben-Moy in the 89th minute, who converted a rebound from a Tobin Heath strike.

These sides will meet again for the second leg next week at the Volkswagen Arena.

