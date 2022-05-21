BARCELONA V LYON - LYON WIN RECORD 8TH CROWN

Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Juventus Stadium / 21.05.2022
FULL TIME
LYON ARE THE CHAMPIONS FOR THE EIGHTH TIME!
And have sent a reminder to Barcelona who are the Queens of Europe. Thanks for following the match with us.
90+7'
HEGERBERG SO CLOSE TO MAKING IT FOUR!
Le Sommer crossed for the decorated striker at the back post and from a narrow angle she drove a fierce effort which almost squeezed under Endler at the near post.
90'
PAREDES JUST CAN'T HIT THE TARGET
She heads wide Hansen's fine cross from the right flank.
85'
PAREDES IS BOOKED
Hegerberg draws the foul from her.
83'
WHAT A CHANCE!
Crnogorcevic was found in the box all alone at the back post but her volley flew wide of the target.
81'
CASCARINO COMES OFF
She is replaced by Morroni.
78'
RENARD WITH A GREAT CHANCE TO END GAME
She was found by a free kick alone at the back post in the area but got no type of connection with the ball on the half-volley and the ball eked wide.
75'
PINA REPLACES ROLFO
Forward for a defender for Barcelona. They have to risk things now.
71'
LE SOMMER COMES ON FOR LYON
She replaces Malard. Nice for the French giants to be able to bring on a seven-time cup winner.
65'
MACARIO PICKS UP A YELLOW CARD
She is cautioned for time wasting. A llittle early for that.
64'
ROLFO SHOOTS TOWARDS THE NEAR POST
It has Endler a little worried but goes into the side-netting.
60'
MARTENS COMES ON FOR BARCA
Caldentey comes off. Can the Dutch legend make a difference in maybe her last game in blue and red? Crnogocevic also replaces Torrejon.
58'
WHAT AN EFFORT!
Patri shot from inside the centre circle and it had Endler beaten but came back off the crossbar to safety.
53'
CASCARINO NOT FAR AWAY
Again Lyon threatened on the break with Cascarino being fed in the right hand side of the area but her effort flew a yard or so over the bar.
51'
MALARD SHOOTS FROM EDGE OF BOX
But Panos was right behind the effort.
50'
AWFUL FREE KICK FROM PUTELLAS
She tries a short pass which Malard intercepts and brings the ball most of the way up the field before she is dispossessed.
49'
OSHOALA IMMEDIATELY PUTS PRESSURE ON LYON
Her electric pace puts pressure on Renard and Barcelona win a free kick on the edge of the box shortly afterwards.
46'
BARCELONA GET GAME UNDERWAY...
OSHOALA COMES ON FOR HERMOSO
She scored a consolation in the 2019 final, Barcelona will hope Oshoala can net a more meaningful goal today.
HALF TIME
BARCELONA STILL IN THE GAME...JUST
They needed that goal from Putellas but Lyon still have a strong hold on the game and one hand on an eighth Champions League crown.