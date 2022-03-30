Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Camp Nou / 30.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona-1/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid-1/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
FC Barcelona - Real Madrid

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona
Real Madrid
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Real Madrid

Most appearances

