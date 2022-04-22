Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Camp Nou / 22.04.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
FC Barcelona - VfL Wolfsburg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

VfL Wolfsburg

Most appearances

Related matches

