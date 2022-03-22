Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Allianz Arena / 22.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern München
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad

FC Bayern München - Paris Saint-Germain

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's Champions League

Chelsea crash out as defeat to Wolfsburg continues poor run

16/12/2021 at 22:30

Women's Champions League

‘She was exceptional’ - Hayes lauds ‘outrageous’ James after Chelsea debut

19/11/2021 at 16:16

Related matches

Real Madrid
-
-
FC Barcelona
22/03
Juventus
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
23/03

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 22 March 2022.

Catch the latest FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Women's Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.