Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Juventus Stadium / 23.03.2022
Juventus
Not started
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
Juventus - Olympique Lyonnais

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Olympique Lyonnais

Most appearances

