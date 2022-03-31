Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Groupama Stadium / 31.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon-1/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus-2/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Olympique Lyonnais - Juventus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais
Juventus logo
Juventus
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

Juventus

Most appearances

Latest news

Women's Champions League

Late Wubben-Moy equaliser rescues Arsenal against Wolfsburg

23/03/2022 at 22:48

Women's Champions League

Chelsea crash out as defeat to Wolfsburg continues poor run

16/12/2021 at 22:30

