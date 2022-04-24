Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Groupama Stadium / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon-1/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Olympique Lyonnais - Paris Saint-Germain

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

Paris Saint-Germain

Most appearances

