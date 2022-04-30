Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Parc des Princes / 30.04.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Olympique Lyonnais
Paris Saint-Germain - Olympique Lyonnais

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain
Olympique Lyonnais
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

Olympique Lyonnais

Most appearances

Latest news

Women's Champions League

Lyon edge PSG 3-2 in semi-final first leg to leave tie delicately poised

24/04/2022 at 18:54

Women's Champions League

Arsenal beaten by Wolfsburg in Champions League quarter-finals

31/03/2022 at 21:00

Related matches

