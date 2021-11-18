Real Madrid - Paris Saint-Germain

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: David Aznar Chicharro or Didier Ollé-Nicolle? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

