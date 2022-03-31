Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Volkswagen Arena / 31.03.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
VfL Wolfsburg - Arsenal
Live commentary
83'
ARSENAL FREE-KICK
Arsenal trying to get back into this, but the set-piece is straight into Schult's hands.
79'
SUB
Wienroither comes on for Maritz.
Off
Noelle Maritz
Arsenal
On
Laura Wienroither
Arsenal
79'
SUB
Jonsdottir comes off after a fantastic performance, and is replaced by Pajor, who has been out for quite some time due to injury, and is greeted with a great reception.
Off
Sveindís Jónsdóttir
VfL Wolfsburg
On
Ewa Pajor
VfL Wolfsburg
Lineups
4-4-2
4-4-2
Scorers
Substitutions
Statistics
2
Goals
0
Advertisement
Ad