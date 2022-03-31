Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Volkswagen Arena / 31.03.2022
Live
VfL Wolfsburg
Second half
2
0
84'
Arsenal
    VfL Wolfsburg - Arsenal

    Live commentary

    83'
    ARSENAL FREE-KICK
    Arsenal trying to get back into this, but the set-piece is straight into Schult's hands.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    SUB
    Wienroither comes on for Maritz.
    Noelle Maritz
    Off
    Noelle Maritz
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Laura Wienroither
    On
    Laura Wienroither
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    79'
    Live comment icon
    SUB
    Jonsdottir comes off after a fantastic performance, and is replaced by Pajor, who has been out for quite some time due to injury, and is greeted with a great reception.
    Sveindís Jónsdóttir
    Off
    Sveindís Jónsdóttir
    VfL Wolfsburg
    VfL Wolfsburg
    Ewa Pajor
    On
    Ewa Pajor
    VfL Wolfsburg
    VfL Wolfsburg

    Lineups

    VfL Wolfsburg
    4-4-2
    Arsenal
    3-5-2
    VfL Wolfsburg
    4-4-2
    Arsenal
    3-5-2
    VfL Wolfsburg logo
    VfL Wolfsburg
    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal
    Scorers
      Substitutions

      Statistics

