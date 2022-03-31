Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Volkswagen Arena / 31.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg-1/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

VfL Wolfsburg - Arsenal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg
Arsenal logo
Arsenal
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Wolfsburg

Arsenal

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's Champions League

Late Wubben-Moy equaliser rescues Arsenal against Wolfsburg

23/03/2022 at 22:48

Women's Champions League

Chelsea crash out as defeat to Wolfsburg continues poor run

16/12/2021 at 22:30

Related matches

FC Barcelona
2
2
Real Madrid
53'
Aggregate score 5-3
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
FC Bayern München
20:00

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 31 March 2022.

Catch the latest VfL Wolfsburg and Arsenal news and find up to date Women's Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.