WFC-2 Kharkiv - Real Madrid

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between WFC-2 Kharkiv and Real Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Valentyna Kotyk or David Aznar Chicharro? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest WFC-2 Kharkiv and Real Madrid news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for WFC-2 Kharkiv and Real Madrid. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

