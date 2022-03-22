Two goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto earned Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Katoto scored her first with a rising shot as she followed up from Kadidiatou Diani’s effort which struck the woodwork.

A second-half header then put her team 2-0 up with a quarter of the match left to play.

Securing a two-goal lead to take back to France would have been a job well done but Klara Buehl converted a late free-kick towards the end of the match.

The teams will meet again in Paris on March 30.

PSG have won each of their seven home games in the tournament this campaign, conceding a single goal and scoring 27.

PSG are also unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions.

