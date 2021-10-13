Chelsea produced a brilliant team performance to claim a 2-1 win at Juventus in the Women’s Champions League.

After drawing with Wolfsburg in their opening game, the trip to Turin was of huge importance.

Emma Hayes’ side took the lead just past the half-hour mark, as Erin Cuthbert drove infield from the right and space opened up for her to slot home.

Premier League Opinion: Nostalgia the only reason Chelsea would re-sign Hazard YESTERDAY AT 18:08

Juventus were not behind for long as Barbara Bonansea fired home an excellent volley with her right foot after racing onto a deep cross.

Chelsea harried and hassled their opponents and were rewarded with the winner on 69 minutes.

The Blues won possession in their own half and swept forward. Juventus got players back, but a fortuitous ricochet took the ball into the path of Pernille Harder who lashed home.

Wolfsburg thrashed Servette 5-0, and the German side are level on points at the top of Group A with Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain continued their impressive start to the season with a 5-0 mauling of Zhytlobud-1.

The French champions have yet to concede a goal this season, and that record was extended on Wednesday.

Canadian forward Jordyn Huitema was the star attraction, with her first-half hat-trick setting PSG on their way to three points.

The first came as she beat the goalkeeper at the near post after pinching possession on the byline.

The second was a close-range header, with the third a simple finish following brilliant wing play from Kadidiatou Diani.

The win leaves PSG level at the top of Group B with Real Madrid on six points, after the Spanish side eased to a 5-0 victory over Breidablik. Caroline Moeller Hansen helped herself to a hat-trick in the first half.

Football 'It's a real shame' - Koulibaly says Mendy deserved Ballon d’Or nomination YESTERDAY AT 10:16