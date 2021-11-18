Chelsea beat Servette on Thursday night 1-0 in their UEFA Women’s Champions League group tie.

The only goal of the game was scored by Australia international Sam Kerr, who notched the winner in the 67th minute with an excellent finish.

Emma Hayes’ team tied down Kerr to a new two-year contract extension earlier in the week, and the win is an excellent way to continue their success as they went top of Group A, recording 65% possession over the course of the game.

The match was a tougher experience than they had last week against the same opponents, when they ran out 7-0 winners in Switzerland, but they still had enough to secure all three points.

Juventus beat Wolfsburg earlier in the day, leaving Juve in second on seven points, ahead of the Germans on five, and Servette remain pointless.

