Jill Roord scored against her former team to help Wolfsburg book their ticket to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League after a dominant 2-0 win against Arsenal at the Volkswagen Arena.

The hosts struck early with former Arsenal player Roord scoring the first goal in the ninth minute, after a Wolfsburg corner was dropped right in the middle of the penalty box. Once the ball bounced off two players, it landed near Roord, who scored from close range.

The lead was almost doubled 10 minutes later. Arsenal were unable to clear and a ball over the top went straight to Tabea Wassmuth, who fired into the corner of the net, but the goal was deemed offside after a lengthy VAR check.

The second half saw Arsenal get a few half-chances, but they struggled to convert.

The second Wolfsburg goal came in the 72nd minute, with Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir making a great run to the byline and attempting to pass it in the box. Leah Williamson attempted to block it, but she miscontrolled and diverted the ball into her own net.

