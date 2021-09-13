The draw for the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Women’s Champions League sees last year’s runners-up Chelsea reunited with Wolfsburg in Group A alongside Juventus and Servette, with Arsenal coming up against defending champions Barcelona in Group C.

The Gunners will also play two competition debutants in their group - Hoffenheim and Danish outfit HB Køge.

Despite Barcelona’s strength, Arsenal will have fond memories of coming up against the Blaugranes, winning their first ever Women’s Champions League match 7-0 on aggregate against the Spanish side back in the 2013-14 season. The Gunners are also the only English side to win the tournament, following their success in 2007.

With Chelsea and Wolfsburg locking horns once again, Emma Hayes’ side will be back in familiar territory. The Blues knocked out Die Wӧlfinnen in the quarter-final of last year’s competition, advancing with a convincing 5-1 aggregate victory, which included an impressive 3-0 win in the second leg.

Chelsea and Arsenal are the only English representatives in this year’s group stage, as Manchester City went down to a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the second round of the competition.

Paris St-Germain will line up in Group B with Breidablik, Kharkiv and City’s conquerors Real Madrid, who are playing in Europe for the first time.

Seven-time winners Lyon have been handed a tough draw in Group D alongside Hacken, Benfica, last season’s semi-finalists Bayern Munich.

The first set of group matches are set to take place on 5-6 October.

Full draw

Group A

Chelsea

Wolfsburg

Juventus

Servette

Group B

Paris St-Germain

Breidablik

Kharkiv

Real Madrid

Group C

Arsenal

Barcelona

Hoffenheim

HB Køge

Group D

Lyon

Hacken

Benfica

Bayern Munich

