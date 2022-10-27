Arsenal made it back-to-back wins in the Champions League group stage with a deserved 3-1 win over Zurich at the Emirates Stadium.

Playing their fourth game in 12 days, manager Jonas Eidevall made six changes to the side that beat Liverpool on Sunday

The Gunners initially struggled to find a way into the final third, with Zurich proving to be solid at the back, but Jordan Nobbs broke the deadlock after 38 minutes.

Steph Catley’s cross was met by Nobbs just inside the box, which the midfielder manages to brilliantly volley off the bar and into the back of the net.

It spurred Arsenal on as Lina Hurtig scored her maiden Arsenal goal by flying into the six-yard box to get on the end of Mana Iwabuchi’s ball across goal after some nice play from the Japanese player.

Zurich had a massive chance at the start of the second half when Seraina Piubel found the ball inside the box, only to hit it wide.

They continued to be more positive and got their reward when Kaylan Markese fired home after a delightful chipped assist from Eleni Markou.

Hurtig was there again to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead as she tapped in Stina Blackstenius' saved shot.

There were numerous stoppages in a match that went over the 100-minute mark, due to medical treatment, with Cately and Blackstenius picking up knocks.

Arsenal return to the top of Group C with a two-point lead over Juventus after the Serie A champions were held to a 1-1 draw with Champions League holders Lyon.

Lyon have work to do, with just one point from two games with the top two progressing to the quarter-finals.

In Group D, Barcelona comfortably beat Rosengard 4-1 with Mariona Caldentey scoring a superb goal from the halfway line.

They are level on points with Bayern Munich after they produced an incredible comeback to come from two goals behind to win 3-2.

Euro 2022 winner Georgia Stanway got Bayern back on level terms in the 83rd minute, before Benfica missed a penalty go get back in front.

Then, in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Stanway found a winner to break Benfica’s hearts.

