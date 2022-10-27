Arsenal - FC Zürich

Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Emirates Stadium / 27.10.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
FC Zürich
TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
2
JuventusJUV
11003
3
FC ZürichZUR
10010
4
Olympique LyonnaisOLY
10010
Women's Champions League

Bright strikes to seal Chelsea precious win at PSG

20/10/2022 at 22:27

Women's Champions League

Eidevall lauds Arsenal after crushing Lyon in 'best performance'

20/10/2022 at 07:55

Related matches

Juventus
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
27/10
FC Zürich
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
24/11
Juventus
-
-
Arsenal
24/11
Olympique Lyonnais
-
-
FC Zürich
07/12

