AS Roma - Slavia Praha

Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Stadio Domenico Francioni / 20.10.2022
AS Roma
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sk-slavia-praha/teamcenter.shtml
Slavia Praha
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

AS Roma

Slavia Praha

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ROM
00000
1
SKN St. PöltenStP
00000
1
Slavia PrahaSLA
00000
1
VfL WolfsburgWOL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's Champions League

‘Very weird experience’ – Eidevall on Arsenal’s win over Ajax as goalposts adjusted

29/09/2022 at 09:54

Women's Champions League

Miedema's second-half strike fires Arsenal into CL group stages

28/09/2022 at 20:39

Related matches

VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
SKN St. Pölten
20/10
SKN St. Pölten
-
-
AS Roma
26/10
Slavia Praha
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
26/10
Slavia Praha
-
-
SKN St. Pölten
23/11

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between AS Roma and Slavia Praha with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 20 October 2022.

Catch the latest AS Roma and Slavia Praha news and find up to date Women's Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.