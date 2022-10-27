FC Rosengård - FC Barcelona

Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Malmö IP / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ldb-fc-malmo-1/teamcenter.shtml
FC Rosengård
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona-1/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Rosengård

FC Barcelona

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaFCB
11003
2
FC Bayern MünchenBMU
11003
3
FC RosengårdFCR
10010
4
BenficaBEN
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's Champions League

Bright strikes to seal Chelsea precious win at PSG

20/10/2022 at 22:27

Women's Champions League

Eidevall lauds Arsenal after crushing Lyon in 'best performance'

20/10/2022 at 07:55

Related matches

Benfica
-
-
FC Bayern München
27/10
FC Barcelona
-
-
FC Bayern München
24/11
Benfica
-
-
FC Rosengård
24/11
FC Rosengård
-
-
Benfica
07/12

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between FC Rosengård and FC Barcelona with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Rosengård and FC Barcelona news and find up to date Women's Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.