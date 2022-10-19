FC Zürich - Juventus

Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
wefox Arena Schaffhausen / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-zurich-1/teamcenter.shtml
FC Zürich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus-2/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Zürich

Juventus

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
FC ZürichZUR
00000
1
JuventusJUV
00000
1
Olympique LyonnaisOLY
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's Champions League

‘Very weird experience’ – Eidevall on Arsenal’s win over Ajax as goalposts adjusted

29/09/2022 at 09:54

Women's Champions League

Miedema's second-half strike fires Arsenal into CL group stages

28/09/2022 at 20:39

Related matches

Olympique Lyonnais
-
-
Arsenal
19/10
Juventus
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
27/10
Arsenal
-
-
FC Zürich
27/10
FC Zürich
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
24/11

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between FC Zürich and Juventus with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Zürich and Juventus news and find up to date Women's Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.