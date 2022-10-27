Juventus - Olympique Lyonnais

Women's Champions League / Matchday 2
Juventus Stadium / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus-2/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon-1/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Olympique Lyonnais

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
2
JuventusJUV
11003
3
FC ZürichZUR
10010
4
Olympique LyonnaisOLY
10010
