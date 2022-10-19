Lyon v Arsenal live! - Latest from Women's Champions League match as Arsenal hit Lyon for five!
Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Groupama Stadium / 19.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: LYON 1-5 ARSENAL
What a historic night for Arsenal! They thrash the current holders of the competition in their own backyard to really send a strong statement! Report to follow...
90+3'
OFF THE POST
Lyon hit the post! A deep free-kick is delivered into the box, which Horan gets her head on, but it cannons off the upright!
90+2'
Arsenal
YELLOW CARD
Mead is handed a late booking for Arsenal.
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three minutes of stoppage time.
85'
FOUL!
Hertig is in acres of space down the left as she runs directly at goal, but she is stopped in her tracks just as she gets into the penalty area. She then concedes a cheap foul to hand Lyon an indirect free-kick.
80'
Arsenal
Miedema comes on for the final ten minutes, replacing Blackstenius.
Off
Stina Blackstenius
Arsenal
On
Vivianne Miedema
Arsenal
80'
Olympique Lyonnais
Lyon make another change as Bacha is replaced by Morroni.
Off
Selma Bacha
Olympique Lyonnais
On
Perle Morroni
Olympique Lyonnais
79'
Arsenal
Foord also comes off for Arsenal as Hurtig replaces her.
Off
Caitlin Foord
Arsenal
On
Lina Hurtig
Arsenal
78'
Olympique Lyonnais
Lyon make a change as Van de Donk is replaced by Bruun.
Off
Daniëlle van de Donk
Olympique Lyonnais
On
Signe Bruun
Olympique Lyonnais
77'
SAVED!
Lyon float in a corner from the left, which Horan flicks back to the path of Renard, but her header is well held by Zinsberger in the Arsenal goal.
76'
Arsenal
ARSENAL MAKE A CHANGE
Walti is replaced by Nobbs for Arsenal.
73'
WHAT A NIGHT FOR ARSENAL!
69'
Arsenal
Goal
Beth Mead
Arsenal
GOALLLL! ITS AN ARSENAL DOUBLE SALVO
The Gunners strike again within a minute after picking Lyon apart from kick-off as the home side's defence is once again cut open. Mead picks the ball up in the penalty area, before arrowing in a low strike beyond Endler into the bottom-left corner to get her second of the match!
Lyon are all over the place!
68'
Arsenal
Goal
Caitlin Foord
Arsenal
GOALLLL! ARSENAL HAVE FOUR!
Foord has her brace! She lets fly from around 20-yards out and it goes into the top corner beyond Endler!
65'
MCCABE DOWN
The referee briefly stops the game for a head injury, as McCabe has an accidental collision with Cayman in the centre of the pitch.
Soon enough, the Arsenal left-back is back on her feet and ready to carry on.
64'
LYON CANNOT FIND THE OPENING
The hosts are struggling to create the chances to get back into this game as Arsenal look very comfortable and are dangerous on the break.
56'
SAVE!
Blackstenius once again gets the ball on the right in acres of space, before cutting inside into the penalty area. She then goes for goal, but her shot towards the near post is tipped behind by Endler for a corner.
53'
WIDE!
Maanum goes for goal from 25-yards out but her shot lacks the power and conviction and it trickles wide of the far post.
51'
ARSENAL BREAK
Arsenal break again, and Foord runs directly towards the penalty area down the right flank. Blackstenius is in the middle, but the forward opts to go alone, but her shot from a tight angle is tame and Endler makes an easy save at the near post.