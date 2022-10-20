PSG v Chelsea Live: Millie Bright's volley has the visitors ahead in Paris
Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Stade Jean-Bouin / 20.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
92'
FULL TIME!
Chelsea run out 1-0 winners away in Paris against PSG. What a valuable win that could prove to be for Chelsea in this tough group. Millie Bright's goal was the difference.
91'
Chelsea
SUBSTITUTION FOR CHELSEA
Ingle is off, Perisset is on.
88'
Chelsea
LOOKING TO COUNTER
PSG, as expected, are really pushing for an equaliser here. Lots of space in behind for Chelsea if they can win the ball and counter quickly, which they are looking to do.
85'
Chelsea
A GREAT CHANGE
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has been brilliant for Chelsea in the few minutes she has been on, moving her side up the pitch and looking to beat the opposing full-back.
83'
SUPERB FROM INGLE
The Chelsea midfielder relieves pressure for her side by playing a wonderful switch from one half to the other.
81'
Chelsea
CHELSEA CORNER
Rytting Kaneryd has made a difference since coming on for Chelsea, getting her side back on the ball and in the opposition half. Her cross is put out for a corner to Chelsea.
79'
Paris Saint-Germain
SUBSTITUTION FOR PSG
Manssita Traore is on for Jean-Francois.
Off
Oriane Jean-François
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Manssita Traoré
Paris Saint-Germain
77'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR CHELSEA
Harder and Reiten are off, Kaneryd and Fleming are on.
75'
CHELSEA HOLDING FIRM
Chelsea will have to remain switched on in these last 15 minutes, so far they are defending brilliantly.
72'
MUCH BETTER FROM THE HOSTS
PSG now really getting into their groove. Karachaoui skips past a few Chelsea defenders before slipping in Diani who fires over.
70'
SUBSTITUTION - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
First change of the match, France international Cascarino is on for Jackie Groenen.
Off
Jackie Groenen
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Estelle Cascarino
Paris Saint-Germain
69'
END TO END
The game is becoming more strecthed as it goes on here, Chelsea had a good chance following a great run from Harder and less than 15 seconds later Lawrence fired an effort across goal for PSG at the other end.
64'
Chelsea
SUPERB DEFENDING
Buchanan does brilliantly to hold off Diani. A great battle between the two players.
62'
Paris Saint-Germain
FIRST EFFORT ON TARGET FOR PSG
Lawrence slides in Diani who fires goalward but her effort is tame and dealt with easily. That's PSG's first effort on target tonight.
61'
PSG WITH ALL THE BALL
A whopping 70% possession for PSG so far in this second half. They've still not been able to fashion any real chance as of yet but Chelsea having to work really hard without the ball.
58'
SO CLOSE TO 2-0!
Sam Kerr takes a great first touch and tries to pick her spot, but her effort takes a nick off a PSG defender to give Chelsea a corner.
54'
PSG LOOKING BRIGHTER
Although they haven't created anything clear cut, PSG have came out pushing on. Chelsea holding firm defensively.
50'
STRAIGHT AT BOUHADDI
Sam Kerr takes on the early shot but fires straight at Bouhaddi who gets down to save well.
48'
CHANCE FOR PSG
Bachmann plays a scooped pass which falls to Fazer who vollies over. That's the best passage of play for PSG tonight, who have yet to register a shot on target.
2nd Half
45'
WE ARE UNDERWAY!
PSG have 45 minutes to get back into this one. Cheslea will want a second goal to ease the pressure.