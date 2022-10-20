PSG v Chelsea Live: Millie Bright's volley has the visitors ahead in Paris

Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Stade Jean-Bouin / 20.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 20/10/2022 at 20:53 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    92'
    FULL TIME!
    Chelsea run out 1-0 winners away in Paris against PSG. What a valuable win that could prove to be for Chelsea in this tough group. Millie Bright's goal was the difference.
    91'
    Chelsea
    SUBSTITUTION FOR CHELSEA
    Ingle is off, Perisset is on.
    88'
    Chelsea
    LOOKING TO COUNTER
    PSG, as expected, are really pushing for an equaliser here. Lots of space in behind for Chelsea if they can win the ball and counter quickly, which they are looking to do.
    85'
    Chelsea
    A GREAT CHANGE
    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has been brilliant for Chelsea in the few minutes she has been on, moving her side up the pitch and looking to beat the opposing full-back.
    83'
    SUPERB FROM INGLE
    The Chelsea midfielder relieves pressure for her side by playing a wonderful switch from one half to the other.
    81'
    Chelsea
    CHELSEA CORNER
    Rytting Kaneryd has made a difference since coming on for Chelsea, getting her side back on the ball and in the opposition half. Her cross is put out for a corner to Chelsea.
    79'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    SUBSTITUTION FOR PSG
    Manssita Traore is on for Jean-Francois.
    77'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR CHELSEA
    Harder and Reiten are off, Kaneryd and Fleming are on.
    75'
    CHELSEA HOLDING FIRM
    Chelsea will have to remain switched on in these last 15 minutes, so far they are defending brilliantly.
    72'
    MUCH BETTER FROM THE HOSTS
    PSG now really getting into their groove. Karachaoui skips past a few Chelsea defenders before slipping in Diani who fires over.
    70'
    SUBSTITUTION - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
    First change of the match, France international Cascarino is on for Jackie Groenen.
    69'
    END TO END
    The game is becoming more strecthed as it goes on here, Chelsea had a good chance following a great run from Harder and less than 15 seconds later Lawrence fired an effort across goal for PSG at the other end.
    64'
    Chelsea
    SUPERB DEFENDING
    Buchanan does brilliantly to hold off Diani. A great battle between the two players.
    62'
    Paris Saint-Germain
    FIRST EFFORT ON TARGET FOR PSG
    Lawrence slides in Diani who fires goalward but her effort is tame and dealt with easily. That's PSG's first effort on target tonight.
    61'
    PSG WITH ALL THE BALL
    A whopping 70% possession for PSG so far in this second half. They've still not been able to fashion any real chance as of yet but Chelsea having to work really hard without the ball.
    58'
    SO CLOSE TO 2-0!
    Sam Kerr takes a great first touch and tries to pick her spot, but her effort takes a nick off a PSG defender to give Chelsea a corner.
    54'
    PSG LOOKING BRIGHTER
    Although they haven't created anything clear cut, PSG have came out pushing on. Chelsea holding firm defensively.
    50'
    STRAIGHT AT BOUHADDI
    Sam Kerr takes on the early shot but fires straight at Bouhaddi who gets down to save well.
    48'
    CHANCE FOR PSG
    Bachmann plays a scooped pass which falls to Fazer who vollies over. That's the best passage of play for PSG tonight, who have yet to register a shot on target.
    2nd Half
    45'
    WE ARE UNDERWAY!
    PSG have 45 minutes to get back into this one. Cheslea will want a second goal to ease the pressure.