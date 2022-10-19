Olympique Lyonnais - Arsenal

Women's Champions League / Matchday 1
Groupama Stadium / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon-1/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
FC ZürichZUR
00000
1
JuventusJUV
00000
1
Olympique LyonnaisOLY
00000
Women's Champions League

‘Very weird experience’ – Eidevall on Arsenal’s win over Ajax as goalposts adjusted

29/09/2022 at 09:54

Women's Champions League

Miedema's second-half strike fires Arsenal into CL group stages

28/09/2022 at 20:39

Follow the Women's Champions League live Football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 October 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique Lyonnais and Arsenal news and find up to date Women's Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

