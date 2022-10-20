Millie Bright's first-half goal was the difference in Paris as Chelsea claimed an opening-day win against last season's semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

It was a cagey affair to begin with, neither side managed to find their rhythm or fashion any clear cut chances.

Ad

Sam Kerr registered Chelsea's first shot on target after ten minutes as Chelsea started to grow into the game.

Ligue 1 Could Mbappe terminate PSG contract after latest revelations? 13/10/2022 AT 21:46

PSG tried to press Chelsea high up the pitch, but the West London club continued to play out from the back, leading to some good Chelsea moves.

Chelsea found the breakthrough after 27 minutes, Erin Cuthbert fired in a superb deep cross which was met brilliantly first time by Millie Bright to put the visitors ahead.

PSG had a much better second half, dominating possession but again they ultimately failed to create any big chances, registering just one shot on target.

The introduction of Johanna Rytting Kaneryd for Chelsea in the 77th minute was a brilliant decision by Chelsea, she pushed Chelsea further up the pitch at a time when PSG were trying to apply pressure.

Chelsea remained switched on without the ball, defended resolutely and ultimately managed to see the game out and earn three valuable points in what is a very tough UEFA Women's Champions League group. Just how crucial might this away win against last season's semi-finalists prove to be come the end of the group stage.

TALKING POINT - A STATEMENT OF INTENT

After finishing third in the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage last season, Chelsea were eager to get back to winning ways in the competition and tonight's win was a real statement of intent. To go away on the opening day and beat one of last season's semi-finalists was the perfect way to exorcise the heartbreak of the previous campaign. Chelsea had to be patient and disciplined but their experience and maturity proved decisive tonight.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

The Chelsea midfielder was superb tonight in Paris. She constantly had her head up looking for a pass to move Chelsea up the pitch, making some really intelligent decisions with the ball and playing 4 key passes. The Scotland international provided the assist for Millie Bright's goal with a superb cross to the back post. Her work without the ball was sensational too, winning 11 of her 16 duels, making a massive seven tackles and six interceptions. The complete midfield performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris Saint-Germain: Bouhaddi 7, Lawrence 6, Ilestedt 6, de Almedia 7, Karchaoui 6, Jean Francois 6, Groenen 6, Geyoro 6, Fazer 6, Bachmann 6, Diani 6

Subs: Cascarino 6, Traore 6

Chelsea: Berger 6, Eriksson 6, Bucanan 7, Bright 7, Mjelde 7, Cuthbert 9, Ingle 7, Reiten 7, Harder 6, Charles 6, Kerr 7

Subs: Rytting Kaneryd 7, Fleming 6, Perisset N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10' FIRST BIG SAVE! - Brilliant play from Sam Kerr to get in front of the defender before drilling an effort straight at Bouhaddi. First shot on target of the evening for either side.

27' GOAL - CHELSEA! - Cuthbert fires in a superb cross to the back post which is met brilliantly by Millie Bright who vollies home first time!

She certainly didn't look like a defender with that finish!

48' CHANCE FOR PSG - Bachmann plays a scooped pass which falls to Fazer who vollies over. That's the best passage of play for PSG tonight, who have yet to register a shot on target.

58' SO CLOSE TO 2-0! - Sam Kerr takes a great first touch and tries to pick her spot, but her effort takes a nick off a PSG defender to give Chelsea a corner.

63' FIRST EFFORT ON TARGET FOR PSG - Lawrence slides in Diani who fires goalward but her effort is tame and dealt with easily. That's PSG's first effort on target tonight.

KEY STAT

Defender Millie Bright has now scored in the UEFA Women's Champions League in the 2018-19 season, 2020-21 season and now 2022-23 season.

Barclays WSL Hayes recovering from emergency hysterectomy surgery 13/10/2022 AT 14:51