Football

Women's Euro 2021 tournament moved to July 2022 - UEFA

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
3 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

April 23 (Reuters) - UEFA's Euro 2021 Women's Championship, to be held in England, will be played one year later in July 2022, European soccer's governing body decided at an executive committee meeting on Thursday.

The tournament was moved after UEFA's Euro 2020 men's competition had to be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening match will be held on July 6 with the final on July 31.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle)

WOMEN'S EURO 2021 SOCCER TOURNAMENT MOVED TO JULY 2022 - UEFAWOMEN'S EURO 2021 SOCCER TOURNAMENT MOVED TO JULY 2022 - UEFA
Football

WOMEN'S EURO 2021 SOCCER TOURNAMENT MOVED TO JULY 2022 - UEFA

12 MINUTES AGO
No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chiefNo matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief
Football

No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief

AN HOUR AGO
LIVE Coronavirus in sport: No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chiefLIVE Coronavirus in sport: No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief
Football

LIVE Coronavirus in sport: No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWOMEN'S EURO 2021 SOCCER TOURNAMENT MOVED TO JULY 2022 - UEFA