Women's Euro 2021 tournament moved to July 2022 - UEFA

April 23 (Reuters) - UEFA's Euro 2021 Women's Championship, to be held in England, will be played one year later in July 2022, European soccer's governing body decided at an executive committee meeting on Thursday.

The tournament was moved after UEFA's Euro 2020 men's competition had to be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening match will be held on July 6 with the final on July 31.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Jon Boyle)

