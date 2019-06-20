Women's World Cup last-16 fixtures

By Reuters

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The women's World Cup last-16 matches will be played from June 22-25:

June 22, in Grenoble (1530 GMT)

Germany v Nigeria

June 22, in Nice (1900)

Norway v Australia

June 23, in Valenciennes (1530)

England v Cameroon

June 23, in Le Havre (1900)

France v Brazil

June 24, in Reims (1600)

Spain v U.S.

June 24, in Paris (1900)

Sweden v Canada

June 25, in Montpellier (1600)

Italy v China

June 25, in Rennes (1900)

Netherlands v Japan

