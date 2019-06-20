Women's World Cup last-16 fixtures
(Repeats adding all times in GMT)
PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The women's World Cup last-16 matches will be played from June 22-25:
June 22, in Grenoble (1530 GMT)
Germany v Nigeria
June 22, in Nice (1900)
Norway v Australia
June 23, in Valenciennes (1530)
England v Cameroon
June 23, in Le Havre (1900)
France v Brazil
June 24, in Reims (1600)
Spain v U.S.
June 24, in Paris (1900)
Sweden v Canada
June 25, in Montpellier (1600)
Italy v China
June 25, in Rennes (1900)
Netherlands v Japan
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)