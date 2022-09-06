Azerbaijan - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Dalga Arena / 06.09.2022
Azerbaijan
Not started
-
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Azerbaijan logo
Azerbaijan
Bosnia and Herzegovina logo
Bosnia and Herzegovina
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
880024
2
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
731310
3
MontenegroMNE
73049
4
AzerbaijanAZE
72056
5
MaltaMLT
71154
Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 6 September 2022.

Catch the latest Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

