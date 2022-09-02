Belgium - Norway

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
King Power at Den Dreef Stadion / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/belgium-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Belgium
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/norway-1/teamcenter.shtml
Norway
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Belgium logo
Belgium
Norway logo
Norway
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Belgium

Norway

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
871022
2
BelgiumBEL
861119
3
PolandPOL
952217
4
AlbaniaALB
931510
5
KosovoKOS
92167
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Poland
-
-
Kosovo
06/09
Norway
-
-
Albania
06/09
Armenia
-
-
Belgium
06/09
Kosovo
2
1
Armenia

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Belgium and Norway with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 2 September 2022.

Catch the latest Belgium and Norway news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.