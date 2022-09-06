Bulgaria - Germany

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Lokomotiv Stadium / 06.09.2022
Bulgaria
Germany
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bulgaria
Germany
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bulgaria

Germany

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
980124
2
PortugalPOR
961219
3
SerbiaSRB
960318
4
TürkiyeTUR
931510
5
IsraelISR
93069
6
BulgariaBUL
90090
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

