Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Lokomotiv Stadium / 23.06.2022
Bulgaria
Not started
-
-
Israel
Bulgaria - Israel

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
870121
2
SerbiaSRB
860218
3
PortugalPOR
851216
4
TurkeyTUR
831410
5
IsraelISR
71063
6
BulgariaBUL
70070
Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Bulgaria and Israel with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 23 June 2022.

Catch the latest Bulgaria and Israel news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

