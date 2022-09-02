Croatia - Switzerland

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Stadion Branko Cavlovic-Cavlek / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/croatia-w/teamcenter.shtml
Croatia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/switzerland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Switzerland
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Croatia logo
Croatia
Switzerland logo
Switzerland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Croatia

Switzerland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ItalyITA
870121
2
SwitzerlandSUI
861119
3
RomaniaROU
851216
4
CroatiaCRO
82157
5
LithuaniaLTU
81255
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Moldova
-
-
Italy
02/09
Lithuania
-
-
Romania
02/09
Lithuania
-
-
Croatia
06/09
Switzerland
-
-
Moldova
06/09

Follow the Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA live Football match between Croatia and Switzerland with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 2 September 2022.

Catch the latest Croatia and Switzerland news and find up to date Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.